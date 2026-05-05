MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Demonstrates Tri-Lidar Breakthrough, Advancing Integration and Scaled Perception

Live demonstration validates acquisition value and differentiated multi-lidar architecture

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc., (Nasdaq:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced the successful live demonstration of its Tri-Lidar Architecture, marking a key milestone in integrating its recently acquired long-range lidar technology with its existing platform.

The demonstration combined MicroVision's MOVIA S short-range lidar with its newly integrated HALO long-range lidar, delivering a unified, real-time perception system and providing early validation of the strategic value created through the Company's recent acquisition of assets from Luminar Technologies.

"We're demonstrating more than sensor integration. We're showing a fully coordinated perception system built for real-world deployment," said Greg Scharenbroch, MicroVision's VP of Global Engineering. "In just a few months, our global team has integrated MOVIA S and HALO into a synchronized, software-enabled architecture that delivers performance, efficiency, and scalability."

At the ACT Expo in Las Vegas, MicroVision showcased a live, on-road demonstration of its Tri-Lidar Architecture, pairing one forward-facing HALO long-range lidar with three MOVIA S short-range sensors to deliver continuous 360-degree environmental coverage. MicroVision's software platform fused data from all sensors in real time, generating a single, high-fidelity point cloud while enabling accurate object detection, classification, and tracking.

Originally introduced at IAA Mobility 2025, MicroVision's Tri-Lidar Architecture represents a new approach to perception system design. By combining specialized lidar sensors into a coordinated, software-defined platform, the architecture delivers enhanced performance tailored to specific use cases, while improving cost efficiency and energy consumption relative to traditional single-sensor approaches.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-demonstrates-tri-lidar-breakthrough-advancing-integra-1163769