Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JW8S | ISIN: US45672H1041 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
18.06.25 | 22:00
19,210 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
INFOBLOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 17:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Completes Axur Acquisition, Expands Preemptive Security to Stop External Threats at the Source

Combines Digital Risk Protection and Protective DNS to Detect, Disrupt and Block Threats Earlier in the Attack Lifecycle

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leader in hybrid, multi-cloud networking and preemptive security, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Axur, a global provider of AI-powered external threat discovery and digital risk protection.

With the close of the acquisition, Infoblox expands its preemptive security capabilities to address a growing class of digital threats and risks across the external attack surface that are outside customers' direct control so organizations can identify and stop them sooner. With Axur, Infoblox will:

  • Launch Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) which scans more than 40 million URLs daily using multi-modal AI to discover and validate threats including phishing, brand abuse, executive impersonation and credential exposure across web, social platforms, mobile apps and the dark web. It then confirms real abuse and automates takedowns of attacker infrastructure at scale.
  • Turn external threat intelligence into immediate action, feeding DRPS findings directly into Infoblox Threat Defense to block malicious destinations while takedowns are in progress, pinpoint which internal assets are reaching out to them and attribute that risk back to the organization, all within minutes of discovery.
  • Establish the foundation for Continuous Threat Exposure Management as DRPS is the first capability within Infoblox Exposure Management, which will expand in stages over the coming months to deliver an ongoing, measurable approach to reducing risk across an organization's full attack surface.

"Infoblox is extending its leadership in preemptive security by expanding its ability to take down malicious infrastructure before it can be weaponized against enterprises," said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox. "By combining Axur's external threat discovery, takedown and threat intelligence with Infoblox's DNS-based security and intelligence, we expand Infoblox's preemptive protection beyond enterprises' perimeter and into arenas like social media, app stores and the dark web."

The acquisition also enhances Infoblox Threat Intel by incorporating complementary skills, research capabilities and data sources. Where Infoblox has uniquely focused on using DNS to detect, understand and disrupt threats across the environment, Axur has focused on how they emerge in the broader digital ecosystem, including the dark web and social platforms. This combined perspective will provide richer context into emerging threats, improve attribution and enable earlier, more proactive disruption, particularly as attackers use AI to scale phishing, impersonation and fraud campaigns globally.

"Axur brings highly complementary data sources and expertise that meaningfully expand our intelligence portfolio," said Dr. Renée Burton, vice president of threat intelligence, Infoblox. "Together, we can connect external signals with DNS-level insight to give customers clearer visibility and more confidence in how they respond."

"This is an important milestone for Axur," said Fabio Ramos, CEO, Axur. "Becoming part of Infoblox allows us to scale our mission globally and combine external threat intelligence with deep network insight to deliver a more proactive, measurable approach to security, and establish the foundation for managing threats across the full attack surface."

Infoblox plans to integrate Axur's capabilities into its portfolio over time, with additional details to be shared as integration progresses. For more information, read the blog on the acquisition close.

About Infoblox

Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Ariel Roop
Head of Global Communications
pr@infoblox.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.