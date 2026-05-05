Infoblox Inc.: Infoblox Completes Axur Acquisition, Expands Preemptive Security to Stop External Threats at the Source

Combines Digital Risk Protection and Protective DNS to Detect, Disrupt and Block Threats Earlier in the Attack Lifecycle

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leader in hybrid, multi-cloud networking and preemptive security, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Axur, a global provider of AI-powered external threat discovery and digital risk protection.

With the close of the acquisition, Infoblox expands its preemptive security capabilities to address a growing class of digital threats and risks across the external attack surface that are outside customers' direct control so organizations can identify and stop them sooner. With Axur, Infoblox will:

Launch Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) which scans more than 40 million URLs daily using multi-modal AI to discover and validate threats including phishing, brand abuse, executive impersonation and credential exposure across web, social platforms, mobile apps and the dark web. It then confirms real abuse and automates takedowns of attacker infrastructure at scale.

which scans more than 40 million URLs daily using multi-modal AI to discover and validate threats including phishing, brand abuse, executive impersonation and credential exposure across web, social platforms, mobile apps and the dark web. It then confirms real abuse and automates takedowns of attacker infrastructure at scale. Turn external threat intelligence into immediate action , feeding DRPS findings directly into Infoblox Threat Defense to block malicious destinations while takedowns are in progress, pinpoint which internal assets are reaching out to them and attribute that risk back to the organization, all within minutes of discovery.

, feeding DRPS findings directly into Infoblox Threat Defense to block malicious destinations while takedowns are in progress, pinpoint which internal assets are reaching out to them and attribute that risk back to the organization, all within minutes of discovery. Establish the foundation for Continuous Threat Exposure Management as DRPS is the first capability within Infoblox Exposure Management, which will expand in stages over the coming months to deliver an ongoing, measurable approach to reducing risk across an organization's full attack surface.





"Infoblox is extending its leadership in preemptive security by expanding its ability to take down malicious infrastructure before it can be weaponized against enterprises," said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox. "By combining Axur's external threat discovery, takedown and threat intelligence with Infoblox's DNS-based security and intelligence, we expand Infoblox's preemptive protection beyond enterprises' perimeter and into arenas like social media, app stores and the dark web."

The acquisition also enhances Infoblox Threat Intel by incorporating complementary skills, research capabilities and data sources. Where Infoblox has uniquely focused on using DNS to detect, understand and disrupt threats across the environment, Axur has focused on how they emerge in the broader digital ecosystem, including the dark web and social platforms. This combined perspective will provide richer context into emerging threats, improve attribution and enable earlier, more proactive disruption, particularly as attackers use AI to scale phishing, impersonation and fraud campaigns globally.

"Axur brings highly complementary data sources and expertise that meaningfully expand our intelligence portfolio," said Dr. Renée Burton, vice president of threat intelligence, Infoblox. "Together, we can connect external signals with DNS-level insight to give customers clearer visibility and more confidence in how they respond."

"This is an important milestone for Axur," said Fabio Ramos, CEO, Axur. "Becoming part of Infoblox allows us to scale our mission globally and combine external threat intelligence with deep network insight to deliver a more proactive, measurable approach to security, and establish the foundation for managing threats across the full attack surface."

Infoblox plans to integrate Axur's capabilities into its portfolio over time, with additional details to be shared as integration progresses. For more information, read the blog on the acquisition close.

About Infoblox



Infoblox unites networking, security and cloud with a protective DDI platform that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 6,000 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ariel Roop

Head of Global Communications

pr@infoblox.com