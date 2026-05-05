Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), France's leading provider of geothermal solutions, announces that Lithium de France has appointed leading independent international advisors to support the development and structuring of its low-carbon geothermal heat and lithium project. This initiative is part of the Group's strategy to strengthen the financial, technical, environmental and legal robustness of its projects, in support of their bankability and long-term value creation for investors and local stakeholders.

Linklaters: securing the legal and financial framework of the project

The international law firm Linklaters will advise Lithium de France on all legal aspects of project development and project financing. With extensive experience in complex, cross-border transactions, Linklaters will help establish a solid and bankable legal framework, ensuring an optimal risk allocation across all key project phases.

Sproule ERCE: independent certification of geothermal heat and lithium resources

Sproule ERCE, a recognized international resources evaluation firm, will independently certify Lithium de France project's geothermal heat and lithium resources. As a trusted independent third party, the assessment conducted by Sproule ERCE will contribute to the project valuation, a key condition for the optimization of its financing.

ERM: alignment with highest ESG standards

ERM (Environmental Resources Management), a global leader in environmental and sustainability consulting, will also advise Lithium de France project on environmental and social impact assessments, climate and regulatory compliance. ERM's involvement will ensure alignment with international best practices while supporting regulatory approval and local stakeholder engagement.

Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne, said:

"The financing of the Lithium de France project is a central pillar of our strategy. By appointing leading international advisors, we reaffirm our commitment to technical, environmental and legal excellence, to service the region and foster investor confidence."

June 17, 2026: General Assembly

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is France's leading provider of geothermal solutions. Leveraging its deep subsurface expertise, Arverne transforms underground natural resources into local heating, cooling and lithium solutions. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne contributes to energy sovereignty through short-loop solutions serving local authorities and industrial customers.

www.arverne.earth

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