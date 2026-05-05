BONDUELLE: Bonduelle - Q3 FY 2025-2026 sales: The Bonduelle Group posted a slight rebound in sales in an unstable macroeconomic and geopolitical environment

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Quarter 3 FY 2025-2026 sales

(January 1, 2026 - March 31, 2026)

The Bonduelle Group posted a slight rebound in sales in Quarter 3 FY 2025-2026, in an unstable macroeconomic and geopolitical environment

The Bonduelle Group's sales for Quarter 3 of fiscal year 2025-2026 amounted to 527.1 million euros, an increase of +1.5% on a like-for-like basis*, and a decrease of -0.4% on reported figures compared to the previous fiscal year, linked to an unfavorable exchange rate effect on the US dollar.

Over the first 9 months of the fiscal year (from July 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026), sales reached 1,638.2 million euros, up +0.7% on a like-for-like basis*, and down -0.6% on reported figures, again reflecting a negative impact from exchange rate effects.

In accordance with IFRS 5 accounting standards, the income statements relating to the packaged salads activities in France and in Germany disposed on March 31, 2025 for activities in Germany and on July 17, 2025 and with retroactive effects from July 1, 2025 for activities in France, are reported in the income statement of the reported financial statements under the heading "net income from discontinued operations". The sales figures presented and commented below, in accordance with IFRS 5, therefore exclude sales from the bagged salad business in France and Germany.

Activity by Geographical Region

Total consolidated sales

(in millions of euros) 9 months

2025-2026 9 months

2024-2025 Variation Reported figures Variation Like-for-like basis* Quarter 3 2025-2026 Quarter 3 2024-2025 Variation

Reported figures Variation Like-for-like basis* Europe Zone 1,016.8 1,001.0 1.6% 1.5% 342.7 328.7 4.3% 4.2% Non-Europe Zone 621.4 647.7 -4.1% -0.6% 184.3 200.5 -8.1% -3.0% Total 1,638.2 1,648.7 -0.6% 0.7% 527.1 529.3 -0.4% 1.5%

Activity by Operating Segments

Total consolidated sales

(in millions of euros) 9 months

2025-2026 9 months

2024-2025 Variation Reported figures Variation Like-for-like basis* Quarter 3 2025-2026 Quarter 3 2024-2025 Variation

Reported figures Variation Like-for-like basis* Canned 846.3 803.6 5.3% 4.0% 271.1 248.9 8.9% 6.8% Frozen 232.3 225.7 2.9% 2.6% 79.5 75.3 5.6% 5.0% Fresh processed 559.5 619.4 -9.7% -4.2% 176.4 205.1 -14.0% -6.2% Total 1,638.2 1,648.7 -0.6% 0.7% 527.1 529.3 -0.4% 1.5%

Sales by Geographical Region

Over nine months, the Europe zone, representing 62% of business activity, posted moderate growth of +1.5% on a like-for-like basis*, driven by a notable acceleration in Quarter 3 (+4.2%). This improvement reflects a gradual recovery in sales momentum, particularly in canned and frozen operating segments, after a more contrasted first half of the fiscal year.

By contrast, the Non-Europe zone declined by -0.6% on a like-for-like basis* over nine months, and by -3.0% in Quarter 3. This trend remains largely attributable to the sharp deterioration in the United States, partially offset by the solid performance of certain emerging geographies.

Other significant information

In line with the "Transformation to Win" transformation plan, the group has launched a large-scale activation plan for the Bonduelle brand across Europe, marked by a new design, a powerful communication campaign and innovations that meet new consumer expectations.

Outlook

The Bonduelle Group confirms its objective of stable annual sales. However, due to an unfavorable environment - marked by the consequences of massive Chinese corn imports, price pressure on private labels in Europe and the United States, compounded by the crisis in the Middle East - the current operating profitability objective is expected to be slightly lower than the previous forecast.

* at constant currency exchange rate and scope of consolidation basis. Net sales in foreign currency over the given period are translated into the rate of exchange for the comparable period. The impact of business acquisitions (or gain of control) and divestments is restated as follows:

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the current period, net sales generated since the acquisition date is excluded from the organic growth calculation;

For businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the acquisition is excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the prior fiscal year, net sales generated in the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date is excluded;

For businesses divested (or loss of control) during the current fiscal year, net sales generated in the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of the comparative period of the prior fiscal year is excluded.

Alternative performance indicators : the group presents in its financial notices performance indicators not defined by accounting standards. The main performance indicators are detailed in the financial reports available on www.bonduelle.com

Next financial events:

- 2025-2026 Fiscal Year Sales: August 3, 2026 (after market closing)

- 2025-2026 Annual Results: October 2, 2026 (after market closing)

- Annual Results presentation: October 5, 2026

About the Bonduelle Group

The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with nearly 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition.

Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Certified 100% B Corp since January 1, 2026, in France and worldwide, we reaffirm our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the company generated sales of 2.2 billion euros.

Bonduelle is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL - CAC FOOD PRODUCERS - CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employees shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

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