Bonduelle reinvents itself with a new brand identity and a communication campaign to 'Let Good Win'

Bonduelle is unveiling a major brand relaunch- driven by a modernized design, a new communication campaign, and a renewed ambition: to place plant-based food at the heart of consumers' daily lives. This transformation is designed to meet their expectations and highlight more than ever the nutritional- practical, and delicious benefits of plant-based products-

Enable Good to win anywhere anytime

Bonduelle is taking a new step to bring its core belief to life, undertaking a full overhaul of its identity and communication. The goal: to make this territory of "goodness,clearer, more impactful, and more aligned with consumer expectations. This transformation comes with a new communication campaign developed by the agency Leo (Publicis). It is built on a simple observation: consumers must juggle expectations that are often hard to reconcile - eating healthily, enjoying their food, staying within budget, and being mindful of environmental impact.

These are everyday situations where people simply want to eat well without it becoming complicated or time-consuming. The message of the new campaign is clear: enabling goodness to prevail in these ordinary moments, thanks to delicious products that are easy to cook or ready to enjoy, accessible, and good for both health and the planet.

With its new "Let Good Win" campaign, the brand is not changing direction; it is reaffirming a simple conviction: combining what's good for health, the planet, and taste is possible-

A bold new visual identity

At the heart of this relaunch is a major visual transformation built on several key evolutions:

A new, more assertive green: this signature color reaffirms the brand's historic connection to nature and plant-based food, while strengthening its visibility in stores.

A sharper, more harmonized logo to ensure visual consistency across all markets. Redesigned packaging places the leaf at the center, acting as a value marker that highlights what makes the product 'good': its quality, nutritional profile, and plant-based origin. It also features a quality seal that provides information on the nutritional benefits of vegetables.

The signature 'Let Good Win' thus becomes the guiding thread of this communication, adapted internationally to suit different European markets.

BONBONBON: a Paris pop- up to showcase the brand's new energy

To support this relaunch across 10 European countries, the brand is taking another step by meeting its consumers - including a more urban audience. In April 2026, Bonduelle opened BONBONBON, a temporary restaurant located at 11 rue des Déchargeurs, in the heart of Paris, in the Les Halles district (1st arrondissement). Designed as a tangible embodiment of the 'Let Good Win' campaign, its aim is simple: to turn plant-based food into an experience that is both delicious and effortless.

Let Good Win!

Full press kit: "Let Good Win": Bonduelle's New International Brand Campaign - Bonduelle

Press contact - FHCom

bonduelle@fhcom.net

Key visual IT

Il buono che ti piace

Key visual EN

Let Good Win

Key visual EN

Let Good Win

Key Visual EN

Let Good Win

Key Visual HUN

Gyozzon a Jo

Key Visual HUN

Gyozzon a Jo

Key Visual CZ

Dobra Volba

Key Visual ES

Lo bueno siempre gana

Key Visual ES

Lo Bueno siempre Gana

Mood Film

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