LECTRA: Implementation of a share buyback program

Paris, May 5, 2026

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2026, extended the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to buy back its own shares, which had previously been limited to the liquidity contract. A description of this authorization is set out in Chapter 10 of the Management Discussion and Analysis of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, in compliance with article 241-2 of the AMF (Autorité des marchés financiers) General Regulation.

As part of this new authorization and pursuant to a decision of the Board of Directors, Lectra has today entrusted an investment services provider, Natixis, with a mandate to acquire its own shares for a maximum amount of €20 million, starting May 11, 2026.

Lectra reserves the right to suspend the program at any time, in accordance with applicable regulations and depending on market conditions or changes in its strategy.

Information regarding transactions conducted on the Company's shares under this share buyback program will be published in accordance with applicable regulations and will be available on www.lectra.com, under the Investors / Regulated information section.

About Lectra



At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things.



The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues.



The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.



For more information, visit lectra.com.





Lectra - World Headquarters: 16-18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 - lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

Attachment