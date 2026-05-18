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WKN: 874052 | ISIN: FR0000065484 | Ticker-Symbol: LET
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:05
15,700 Euro
+1,03 % +0,160
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECTRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECTRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,54016,62010:26
16,62016,68010:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
22 Leser
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Lectra: Christophe Gégout and Fiorangelo Salvatorelli join Lectra's Board of Directors

Christophe Gégout and Fiorangelo Salvatorelli
join Lectra's Board of Directors

Paris, May 18, 2026 - At Lectra's Combined Shareholders' Meeting on April 29, 2026, two new Board members, Christophe Gégout and Fiorangelo Salvatorelli, were appointed for a four-year term.

Their appointments reflect the Group's ambition to strengthen its governance to support the implementation of its 2026-2028 strategic roadmap. Both join Lectra's Strategic Committee and AI Committee, recently created, bringing complementary expertise in investment, finance, strategy and new technologies to the Group. Christophe Gégout will also become a member of the Audit Committee.

As part of its 2026-2028 strategic roadmap announced in February of this year, Lectra aims to fully deploy its digital and connected model with the aim of delivering more value to customers, thanks to the increased integration of AI and big data in solutions as well as in the design processes of its offers. In a constantly changing environment, Lectra stands out for its ability to transform challenges into true growth levers. Christophe Gégout and Fiorangelo Salvatorelli bring strategic vision that is essential to support Lectra in this new AI-driven industrial era.

Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra, said at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting: "We are very pleased to welcome Christophe Gégout and Fiorangelo Salvatorelli to Lectra's Board of Directors. At a pivotal time marked by the rise of AI and data, their expertise is a major asset to Lectra's development. Fiorangelo Salvatorelli brings to the Board deep technology expertise built on extensive experience in consulting and investing in high-tech companies. Christophe Gégout stands out for the rigor of his strategic analysis, his command of financial and governance issues, and his ability to act with independence and effectiveness within the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee."

Christophe Gégout is a Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Yotta Capital Partners, an investor in industrial innovation, since December 2020.

Prior to co-founding Yotta Capital Partners, he was Chief Investment Officer at Meridiam, where he oversaw investments in SMEs and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

From 2009 to 2015, Christophe Gégout served as Chief Financial Officer of the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energies Commission (CEA), before becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer, a role he held until 2018. In this position, he developed innovation partnerships with major international groups and European SMEs, as well as asset management activities focused on disruptive innovations. Previously, from 2001 to 2009, Christophe Gégout held various positions within the Ministry of Economy and Finance, including that of advisor to Christine Lagarde, then Minister of Finance. In addition, he currently serves on the boards of two companies, including SOITEC (SBF 120).

He is a graduate of École Polytechnique, Sciences Po Paris and ENSAE Paris (École nationale de la statistique et de l'administration économique).

Fiorangelo Salvatorelli is Managing Director and Technology Lead at Alantra EQMC Asset Management, an engaged, long-term investment strategy firm focused on listed European small and mid-cap companies. He brings deep technology expertise, combined with EQMC Fund's constructive investment approach to support companies in sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

For more than twenty years, Fiorangelo Salvatorelli has been active as a technology-focused investor, with a diverse background spanning consulting at McKinsey, long-term investing at Newton, Fidelity and CCLA, hedge fund management at Lansdowne and Kite Lake, and private equity at Fusion and Hermes.

His career, tested across multiple economic cycles, is noted for a consistent track record of performance.

Fiorangelo Salvatorelli holds a Master of Arts degree and a Doctorate in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford. He has taught at the University of Oxford, in the Department of Engineering Science, and at INSEAD. He also holds several board and advisory positions, notably with AfrAsia Bank Ltd, the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and institutions dedicated to technological innovation.

About Lectra:

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things.

The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers.

Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com-

Follow Lectra on social media:
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Media contacts:

Hotwire for Lectra
Anissa Hadji Hervo - t: 33 (0)1 43 12 55 73
Grace Darguel - t: 33 (0)1 43 12 55 62
Lucille Dernicourt-Texier - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 55 67

e,lectrafr@hotwireglobal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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