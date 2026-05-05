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WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
05.05.26 | 08:06
3,340 Euro
-1,76 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3003,46018:53
PR Newswire
05.05.2026 18:24 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PCA Shareholding

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PCA Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director/PCA Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dominic Field

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person Closely Associated (PCA) to Georgina Field Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

b)

LEI

54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

GB00B62Z3C74

b)

Nature of the transactions

(1) Purchase of 1,200 Ordinary Shares

(2) Purchase of 3,000 Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.984

1,200

£2.828

3,000

Mr Field's total holding is 4,200 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Total price

4,200

£2.873

£12,064.51

e)

Date of the transactions

(1) 19.03.2026

(2) 26.03.2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

02079614240

© 2026 PR Newswire
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