Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PCA Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 05

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director/PCA Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dominic Field 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated (PCA) to Georgina Field Non-executive director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fidelity China Special Situations PLC b) LEI 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC GB00B62Z3C74 b) Nature of the transactions (1) Purchase of 1,200 Ordinary Shares (2) Purchase of 3,000 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.984 1,200 £2.828 3,000 Mr Field's total holding is 4,200 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total price 4,200 £2.873 £12,064.51 e) Date of the transactions (1) 19.03.2026 (2) 26.03.2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

George Bayer, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

02079614240