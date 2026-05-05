Smith & Nephew Plc: Smith+Nephew drives progress in chronic wound care with ALLEVYNCOMPLETE CARE Dressing and RENASYS EDGE tNPWT set to launch at EWMA 2026

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, continues to drive progress in chronic wound management with an industry-leading portfolio set to showcase at the upcoming European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Conference, Bremen between 6-8 May 2026.

Demonstrating a long-term commitment to chronic wound management, Smith+Nephew is launching two new wound care innovations designed to support patient outcomes, simplify wound management and ease the clinical burden. This reflects the scale and urgency of a challenge that affects up to 14.9m people in Europe and consumes up to 4% of healthcare spend1. Fully supporting clinicians and patients across the continuum of care, these purpose-built products are set to take on the challenge of chronic wounds, drive better clinical outcomes and get patients back to what they love.

ALLEVYN? COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing has a unique five-layer construction with distinct mode of action capabilities targeted towards both wound management and pressure ulcer prevention. Enhanced ExuLOCK? Technology helps lock in exudate and bacteria2,3, releasing up to 100 times fewer bacteria than other foam dressings*4,5. A unique ExuMASK? Change Indicator adds confidence to wound healing by minimising strikethrough and is proven to result in longer wear times than other foam dressings6,7, while advanced ShearDEFENSE? Unbonded Layer Technology is designed to protect from pressure injuries by dissipating shear forces8.

RENASYS? EDGENegative Pressure Wound Therapy System is designed with simplicity at its core. Prioritising effectiveness9, intuition10 and patient discretion11, the lightweight pump supports portability and convenience12, significantly improves wound outcomes**13 and results in an average of 88% therapy session patient compliance14. The modular system's low-cost maintenance functionality removes annual servicing requirements15 while the intentional design supports patient self-care.10,16

At EWMA (Booth E10), Smith+Nephew is proud to drive progress in next-level healing with an integrated range of wound management solutions designed to prevent early and treat powerfully. Combining interactive workshops with expert-led symposiums prepared in partnership with industry specialists, Smith+Nephew's evolving portfolio continues to reflect a patient-centric approach that supports early intervention and improved outcomes.

Rohit Kashyap, President of Advanced Wound Management at Smith+Nephew said "With chronic wound management a strategic priority, we are excited to launch ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing and RENASYS EDGE System at EWMA. Our ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration continues to drive progress in patient outcomes, as we shape the future of advanced wound care."

Find us at EWMA in Booth E10, May 6-8 2026.



To learn more about ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing, please click here.

To learn more about RENASYS EDGE tNPWT, please click here .

References:

*Tested in-vitro (bacteria within simulated wound exudate), n=9, 3 batches. Superiority met (p <0.01) dependent on challenge volume tested.

** n=29; p<0.005

1. MedTech Europe. White Paper: Shaping the Future of Wound Care in Europe. Published March 31, 2026. Accessed April 20, 2026. https://www.medtecheurope.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/mte-wound-care-paper-final_31.03.2026_compressed.pdf

2. Smith+Nephew 2025. Internal report: CSD.AWM.25.019 V2.

3. Smith+Nephew 2025. Internal report: CSD.AWM.25.008.

4. Smith+Nephew 2025. Internal report: CSD.AWM.25.021 V2.

5. Smith+Nephew 2025. Internal report: CSD.AWM.25.030 V2.

6. Atkinson L, Allen D, Costa B. Poster presented at: European Wound Management Association (EWMA); May 1-3, 2024; London, UK.

7. Milne C, McFee K, Costa B, Askew N, Allen D, Atkinson L. Reduced Clinical and Economic Burden Through Evidence-Based Dressing Selection for Wound Management: Findings From a Systematic Literature Review and Meta-Analysis. Int Wound J. 2026;23 Suppl 1:e70906.

8. Smith+Nephew 2024. Comparison of Frictional Energy Absorber Effectiveness (FEAE) in two five-layer hydrocellular polyurethane foam dressings (HPFD) containing superabsorber and masking layers. CSD.AWM.24.057 V2

9. Vallejo-Carmona L. Structure guided negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT): personalised tissue biomodulation with an NPWT system in adults and older adults. Journal of Wound Care Vol 34, 2025;11

10. Smith+Nephew 2022. RENASYS EDGE System Human Factors Summative Report Summary. Internal Report. CSD.AWM.22.071.

11. Smith+Nephew 2022. How the RENASYS EDGE Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System provides continuity of care to the patient Internal Report. EO.AWM.PCS270.003.V1

12. Smith+Nephew 2022. Summary of footprint, portability, wearability, weight and audible noise for the RENASYS EDGE system. Internal Report. CSD.AWM.22.067.

13. Rossato M, Ryrie M, Robinson M, Searle R, Murdoch J. Use of NPWT as part of a Hospital @ Home wound management service. JCN Wound Care.

14. Smith+Nephew 2025. RENASYS EDGE pump retrospective activity logs analysis, relevant to patient compliance to therapy estimations. Internal Report. CSD.AWM.25.068.

15. Smith+Nephew 2022. Summary of RENASYS EDGE pump cleaning, self-test and maintenance. Internal Report. CSD.AWM.22.068.

16. Smith+Nephew 2023. Summary of RENASYS EDGE Pump Alarms and Alerts bench testing. Internal Report. CSD.AWM.23.017.

Enquiries

Frida Wilhelmsson +46 (738) 499 429

Smith+Nephew frida.wilhelmsson@smith-nephew.com



About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.



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