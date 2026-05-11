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WKN: 502816 | ISIN: GB0009223206 | Ticker-Symbol: NPW1
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 15:50
12,600 Euro
-1,56 % -0,200
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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SMITH & NEPHEW PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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PR Newswire
11.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Veeva Systems: Smith+Nephew Establishes Unified Quality Foundation Worldwide with Veeva Quality Cloud

Quality transformation drives compliance and operational efficiency

BARCELONA, Spain, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Smith+Nephew is unifying quality management with Veeva Quality Cloud. The global medical technology company is building a strategic foundation to drive its quality transformation.

"As an integrated quality ecosystem, Veeva Quality Cloud will be central to maintaining our strong compliance profile with global health authorities," said Michelle Blevins, vice president, quality systems and regulatory compliance at Smith+Nephew. "A unified technology platform improves collaboration across our internal teams and with external partners while enabling automation and data analytics for faster decision-making."

Smith+Nephew will leverage Veeva QualityDocs as a single source to manage quality controlled content and Veeva QMS to centralize processes, align operations globally, and collaborate efficiently. The company will also use Veeva Training to streamline access to more than 500,000 annual trainings, ensuring job and audit readiness.

"We're proud to support Smith+Nephew to reach more patients and execute efficiently by delivering scalable, end-to-end quality management with Veeva Quality Cloud," said Vishaka Rajaram, senior director of quality strategy at Veeva MedTech. "Quality transformation will help fuel growth and advance innovation at Smith+Nephew."

Veeva Quality Cloud for MedTech unifies quality processes, streamlines compliance, and drives collaboration to reduce cycle time and maximize efficiency.

About Veeva MedTech
Veeva MedTech helps medical device and diagnostics companies streamline the complete product development and commercialization lifecycles to deliver products to patients with greater speed and efficiency. Veeva MedTech's offering includes applications that advance clinical, regulatory, quality, commercial, and medical operations. For more information, visit veeva.com/medtech/.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smithnephew-establishes-unified-quality-foundation-worldwide-with-veeva-quality-cloud-302767417.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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