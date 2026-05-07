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WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 13:52
144,00 Euro
+1,09 % +1,55
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,90144,2514:12
143,90144,5514:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 12:10 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Accumulus Technologies Announces Live Integration with Veeva RIM, Enabling Seamless RIM to Regulator Connection

The Accumulus platform brings global regulatory collaboration directly into Veeva RIM

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Technologies today announced that the Accumulus Direct Connect for Veeva RIM ("Direct Connect") is now live, marking the next milestone in the companies' ongoing partnership to modernize regulatory information exchange. Building on the strategic partnership announced in June 2025 and the subsequent launch of the Accumulus Connector in March 2026, this latest advancement delivers real-time, in-workflow connectivity between Veeva RIM and the Accumulus platform.

"The Direct Connect extends the Accumulus platform directly into Veeva RIM, turning it into a live global collaboration channel," said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus Technologies. "For our customers, it simplifies how teams work day-to-day helping them reduce duplication and maintain a single source of truth so that therapies can reach patients more quickly."

The Direct Connect for Veeva RIM enables life sciences organizations to seamlessly manage regulatory interactions within their existing Veeva RIM environment while leveraging the Accumulus platform as a single global conduit to health authorities.

"Our partnership with Accumulus Technologies continues to deliver meaningful value for the industry," said Marc Gabriel, Vice President, Regulatory at Veeva Systems. "Connectivity between Veeva RIM and the Accumulus platform can streamline submissions for joint customers and is an important step in reducing complexity and meeting the demands of a rapidly changing regulatory environment."

Among the first to go live with the Direct Connect, Mike Abernathy, Associate Vice President, Digital Transformation at Amgen commented, "The Accumulus Direct Connect for Veeva RIM is a significant step forward for our regulatory operations. Our teams can now receive and respond to health authority questions directly within Veeva RIM, without manual reconciliation or system switching. This not only saves time but also improves visibility and confidence across our submissions."

Accumulus Technologies will continue expanding the Direct Connect for Veeva RIM with new data elements to support broader regulatory integration between the Accumulus platform, health authorities, and Veeva. This interoperability will support the industry's shift toward more efficient, collaborative, and globally aligned regulatory processes, while advancing a future where sponsors can submit once and engage regulators worldwide through a single, streamlined action.

About Accumulus Technologies

Accumulus Technologies is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate the drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery through global availability. ?Spun out from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy in 2025, our secure, purpose-built, SaaS platform enables real-time collaboration and continuous data streaming - powering faster decisions, global alignment, and accelerated access to therapies for patients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, trust, and impact, Accumulus Technologies is connecting the global regulatory ecosystem through a single, scalable solution.

Media Contact
Allison Mari
media@accumulustech.com
540-907-6053


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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