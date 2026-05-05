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WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
04.05.26 | 08:18
0,002 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0160,05021:57
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 21:50 Uhr
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Biovica International AB Announces Change in Executive Management

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) - Biovica International AB ("Biovica") today announces that the company's Chief Financial Officer, Anders Morén, has resigned on his own initiative to pursue independent business activities.

Anders Morén will remain in his role during his agreed six-month notice period to ensure an orderly handover.

The Company has initiated the recruitment process to appoint a successor and will inform the market when further information is available.

CEO Theis Kipling comments:

"Anders has been a highly valued member of the executive management team and has made significant contributions to Biovica's financial structure, governance, and the company's international development. We thank Anders for his important contributions and look forward to continued collaboration during the transition period."

Anders Morén comments:

"I am very grateful for the inspiring and rewarding years I have had at Biovica. It has been a privilege to work together with such an engaged, competent, and dedicated team. I am proud of what we have achieved together and wish the company continued success going forward."

The Chair Fredrik Alpsten comments:

"The Board has really appreciated Anders and wish him good luck in his future endeavors"

Contact

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman
+46 70 667 31 06
fredrik@alpstenconsulting.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-05 21:30 CEST.

Attachments

Biovica International AB announces change in executive management

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-international-ab-announces-change-in-executive-management-1164046

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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