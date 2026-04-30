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WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
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30.04.26 | 08:12
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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 12:38 Uhr
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Biovica International: New ESMO Data Highlights TKa Across Multiple Treatment Settings

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II) - Biovica today announces that three posters including TKa measurements will be presented at ESMO Breast in Berlin on 6-8 May 2026. The presentations highlight how TKa can be used to monitor treatment response, disease progression and biological treatment effect across several clinically relevant settings in metastatic breast cancer. For Biovica, the presentations further underline the clinical relevance of TKa in metastatic breast cancer monitoring and its potential role in both patient management and oncology drug development.

The findings are particularly relevant in metastatic breast cancer, where treatment decisions often rely on a combination of imaging, clinical assessment and other biomarkers. Additional insight into biological treatment effect may support more informed decisions on whether to continue treatment, switch therapy or intensify follow-up. The three presentations are also relevant from a broader care and development perspective. Better understanding of how tumor activity changes during treatment may, over time, support earlier intervention, more informed trial eligibility decisions and avoidance of costs associated with ineffective treatment.

"We are pleased to see three new posters including TKa data presented at ESMO Breast 2026," said Amy Williams, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Biovica. "Together, they highlight how TKa can provide a dynamic view of tumor proliferation across different treatment settings. The breadth of the data further supports the role of TKa as a functional efficacy biomarker in metastatic breast cancer and oncology drug development."

TKa is a blood-based biomarker of tumor proliferation and can provide a dynamic view of biological tumor activity during treatment. The titles of three posters are:

  • Longitudinal evaluation of serum thymidine kinase 1 activity in patients with metastatic breast cancer (mBC) treated with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd)

  • Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and serum thymidine kinase activity (sTKa) in patients with endocrine resistant MBC treated with palbociclib and fulvestrant (P+F) in the PYTHIA trial

  • Distinct sTK1 behavior in first line chemotherapy and endocrine therapy in the PASIPHAE phase II trial

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46 76 666 16 47
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO
Phone: +46 73 125 92 46
E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

New ESMO data highlights TKa across multiple treatment settings

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/new-esmo-data-highlights-tka-across-multiple-treatment-settings-1162820

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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