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WKN: A2DPS4 | ISIN: SE0008613731 | Ticker-Symbol: 9II
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 08:22
0,002 Euro
-33,33 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVICA INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0310,03510:42
ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Biovica International: Theis Kipling New CEO for Biovica

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - The Biovica board has appointed Theis Kipling as the new Chief Executive Officer. He will assume the position no later than September 2026.

Theis Kipling brings extensive international experience from leading global commercial organizations in the life sciences and diagnostics sectors. He has a strong track record of driving global sales growth and building successful commercial organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Devyser Diagnostics and previously as Chief Commercial Officer at Atlas Antibodies.

" I have followed Biovica for many years. I am excited to join the team and contribute to helping oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica, with its assay, DiviTum TKa, is a pioneer in the field, and I look forward to working alongside the great team at Biovica and continuing to develop and commercialize world-class products. I want to thank the board for the trust in me as we work towards successful high growth," says Theis Kipling.

"The Board of Biovica and I are very pleased that Theis has agreed to lead Biovica into its next chapter. Over the past years, he has successfully driven global sales growth within the diagnostics industry and brings valuable leadership experience and commercial expertise to Biovica," says the company's chair, Fredrik Alpsten.

As previously announced, Anders Rylander, Biovica's CEO for the last 15 years, announced earlier this year that he will step down as CEO in 2026. In a comment, Anders Rylander says:

"Theis Kipling brings highly relevant experience and is an excellent fit for Biovica. He has consistently driven commercial growth and built high-performing organizations. Under his leadership, I am confident Biovica will take the next step in its development and create significant long-term value for patients and shareholders."

Further information contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman
+46 70 667 31 06

Contact

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman
+46 70 667 31 06
fredrik@alpstenconsulting.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-07 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Theis Kipling new CEO for Biovica

SOURCE: Biovica International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/theis-kipling-new-ceo-for-biovica-1155493

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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