

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solventum Corporation (SOLV) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $13 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Solventum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $2.007 billion from $2.070 billion last year.



Solventum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $13 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $2.007 Bln vs. $2.070 Bln last year.



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