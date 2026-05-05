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Das 46-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmen mit der Milliarden-Strategie
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WKN: 878372 | ISIN: US2855121099 | Ticker-Symbol: ERT
Tradegate
05.05.26 | 20:15
172,00 Euro
-0,58 % -1,00
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,00173,0022:56
172,00172,5021:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC172,00-0,58 %
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