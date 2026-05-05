

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (ERTS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $461 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $254 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $2.120 billion from $1.895 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $461 Mln. vs. $254 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.81 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.120 Bln vs. $1.895 Bln last year.



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