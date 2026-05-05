

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.02 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $813.8 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $2.709 billion from $2.004 billion last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.02 Bln. vs. $813.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $2.709 Bln vs. $2.004 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.8 B



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