

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Astera Labs Inc. (ALAB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $80.31 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $31.81 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Astera Labs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.06 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 93.4% to $308.36 million from $159.44 million last year.



Astera Labs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $80.31 Mln. vs. $31.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $308.36 Mln vs. $159.44 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.68 To $ 0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 355 M To $ 365 M



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