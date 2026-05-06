

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Center for AI Standards and Innovation has teamed up with major tech companies like Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and xAI, allowing the U.S. government to review AI models before they hit the market.



This initiative, spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, aims to bolster the oversight of advanced AI systems. CAISI plans to perform pre-deployment tests and targeted research to get a better grip on the capabilities and risks associated with cutting-edge AI models, while focusing on boosting safety and security standards.



These latest partnerships expand on earlier agreements with OpenAI and Anthropic, set up back in 2024. Those deals have been updated to reflect the directives from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and align with the broader goals of national AI policy.



In another development, the White House is reportedly looking into creating a dedicated working group to assess further oversight measures, which could include formal procedures for vetting AI models prior to their public release. While talks are still happening, officials mentioned that any policy announcements would come directly from Donald Trump.



This shift occurs at a time of heightened scrutiny over new, powerful AI systems, notably with Anthropic's recent advances catching the eye of policymakers due to the model's impressive ability to spot software vulnerabilities. This has led to more in-depth discussions between AI companies and government officials.



Altogether, these moves indicate a larger effort by U.S. regulators to set clearer boundaries for artificial intelligence as the technology evolves rapidly and becomes more integral to economic and national security concerns.



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