

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.383 billion, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $709 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.265 billion or $1.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $10.253 billion from $7.438 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.383 Bln. vs. $709 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $10.253 Bln vs. $7.438 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 10.9 B To $ 11.5 B



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