Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Enhances Investor Access with Agentic AI driven On-Demand Communication Platform

LONDON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions, today announced the integration of an agentic IR solution designed to enhance accessibility, responsiveness and transparency for shareholders and prospective investors.

The agentic IR system provides on-demand access to publicly available Company information, enabling investors to obtain timely responses to general enquiries and engage with the Company more efficiently. As capital markets increasingly expect real-time access, the system improves how investors interact with Rapid Nutrition by making information more accessible, responsive and globally available.

Available 24/7, the IR system supports multi-language interaction, allowing investors across regions to engage in their preferred language. Users can explore information and ask questions in a private and confidential environment, receiving timely, AI-driven responses aligned to their areas of interest.

The system has been trained using Company materials and guided by Rapid Nutrition's experienced team, ensuring responses remain consistent with the Company's investor communications and publicly available disclosures.

Operating as an extension of the Company's investor relations function, the system enhances access while maintaining the integrity of formal disclosure channels. It provides access to publicly available information only and does not constitute a channel for new disclosures.

This initiative forms part of Rapid Nutrition's broader strategy to integrate advanced technologies, including agentic AI capabilities, across its operations. The focus is on improving accessibility, strengthening investor engagement and supporting scalable global growth.

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

"Investors increasingly expect timely and accessible information, and agentic AI allows us to meet that expectation at scale. This agentic IR system provides a more responsive way for stakeholders to engage with the Company while maintaining full consistency with our disclosures and communication standards. It is a meaningful step in how we integrate advanced technology across the business."

Investor Access (24/7 AI Platform)

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.