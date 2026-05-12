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WKN: A4019T | ISIN: GB00BVVK7R18 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 05:10 Uhr
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Rapid Nutrition Plc: Rapid Nutrition Extends AI-Powered Agentic Platform to Consumer Ecosystem Following Investor Rollout

LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions, today announced the expansion of its technology platform to its consumer-facing ecosystem, following a successful rollout within its investor communications infrastructure.

The Company is extending these capabilities across its flagship SystemLS brand, enabling a more responsive and personalized approach to consumer health and wellness engagement.

The platform delivers structured, on-demand guidance across nutrition, products, and lifestyle - available 24/7 in a private, confidential environment. As consumer expectations increasingly flavor personalized health solutions, the system is designed to translate product and nutritional information into practical, everyday guidance aligned to individual habits and routines.

Trained on Company materials and informed by Rapid Nutrition's experienced team, the platform ensures all responses reflect the Company's product philosophy, nutritional methodologies, and established wellness programs. The system is designed to complement, not replace, professional human interaction - extending access to practitioner-informed guidance while maintaining alignment with the Company's personalised nutrition approach. It supports consumer education only and does not constitute professional medical advice.

This expansion represents a continued step in Rapid Nutrition's strategy to deploy advanced technologies - including artificial intelligence and agentic capabilities - across both its corporate and consumer operations, driving deeper and more consistent engagement with long-term wellness programs.

Simon St Ledger, Managing Director of Rapid Nutrition, commented:

"Generic solutions don't work because people don't live generic lives. This platform allows us to deliver structured, relevant guidance aligned to each individual's lifestyle and goals - combining practical expertise with technology to support better health outcomes at scale."

Investor Access

+1 (855) 77-ALRPD

About Rapid Nutrition
Rapid Nutrition PLC is a global HealthTech company advancing wellness through evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. By leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced technologies, and clinical research, the company delivers products and programs designed to optimize nutrition, improve health outcomes, and promote sustainable, healthier lifestyles worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, intentions, plans, beliefs or forecasts. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement.

Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Rapid Nutrition PLC in any jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or admission document for the purposes of the UK prospectus regime, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"), the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the rules of any securities exchange or trading venue.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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