Parana, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Copel's (NYSE American: ELP) (BVMF: CPLE3) recurring Ebitda amounted to R$ 1,754.6 million in 1Q26, a 16.7% increase compared to the R$ 1,503.2 million recorded in 1Q25. This result reflects the Company's ability to consistently generate value, supported by the strength of its assets and the efficient execution of its operational and commercial strategy. Roughly speaking, GenCo and TradeCo together accounted for 57.2% of this result, while Copel DIS accounted for the remainder.

Highlights in 1Q26 include:

(i) GenCo's Ebitda growth of 30.7% (+R$ 240.6 million) compared to 1Q25, totaling R$ 1,023.7 million, resulting from the following factors: i. an increase in CCEE supply revenue, mainly due to the positive effects of transactions carried out in the Short-Term Market (MCP), particularly the adjustment of the hydroelectric generation portfolio in light of the behavior of the Settlement Price of Differences (PLD) in the Southern submarket during the period; ii. the increase in supply revenue from Bilateral Contracts, due to higher volumes and prices of energy sold, up 11.7% and 7.5%, respectively, between the periods; and iii. na increase in revenue from grid availability, explained primarily by the acquisition of Transmissora Mata de Santa Genebra S.A. (MSG) and an average 2.2% increase in the RAP of transmission companies wholly owned by our GenCo for the 2025/2026 cycle, excluding MSG. This result was partially offset by the increase in electricity purchased for resale, resulting from the combination of a lower GSF - which fell from 107.7% in 1Q25 to 92.0% in 1Q26 - and a higher level of curtailment, which rose from 8.8% to 20.7% in the same period, also impacting the increase in generation deviation at wind farms.

(ii) the 10.0% increase in DisCo's Ebitda (+R$ 69.4 million) compared to 1Q25, resulting primarily from: i. 2.1% growth in the billed electricity market, reflecting increased economic activity in the concession area and growth in the customer base over the period; and ii. the Annual Tariff Adjustment (RTA) of June 2025, with an average effect of 1.3% on parcel B.

(iii) the R$ 8.0 million increase in Elejor's Ebitda compared to 1Q25, driven by higher volumes of energy sold under bilateral contracts during the period and an increase in the average selling price;

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ri.copel.com/en/

Conference Call: May 6th, 2026 - Wednesday

English: 09:00 a.m. - EDT

Broadcast through Internet

Live webcast at ri.copel.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296136

Source: Copel - Companhia Parananaense de Energia