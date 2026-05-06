

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberg Materials AG (HDELY.PK), a German building materials company, reported Wednesday lower result from current operations or RCO in the first quarter with weak revenues.



Looking ahead for the financial year 2026, Heidelberg Materials continues to expect RCO between 3.40 billion euros and 3.75 billion euros.



In addition, the company announced that the Managing Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 13 the distribution of a dividend of 3.60 euros per share for the 2025 financial year, 9 percent higher than the previous year's dividend of 3.30 euros per share.



Further, the company noted that the third and final tranche of the current share buyback programme is scheduled to start in the second quarter.



Within the second tranche, shares with a total value of around 400 million euros had already been repurchased. The share buyback programme has a maximum duration of three years and a volume of 1.2 billion euros.



In the first quarter, the RCO decreased 30.4 percent to 163 million euros from previous year's 235 million euros.



RCO margin was 3.6 percent, down 138 basis points from 5.0 percent a year ago.



Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation or RCOBD declined 13 percent to 484 million euros from 557 million euros last year. The RCOBD margin was 10.7 percent, down from previous year's 11.8 percent.



Revenue declined 4 percent in the first quarter to 4.54 billion euros from last year's 4.72 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, revenues declined 2 percent.



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