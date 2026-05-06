

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG.DE) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR175 million, or EUR0.23 per share. This compares with EUR770 million, or EUR0.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to EUR9.981 billion from EUR11.508 billion last year.



Daimler Truck Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR175 Mln. vs. EUR770 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.23 vs. EUR0.99 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.981 Bln vs. EUR11.508 Bln last year.



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