

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Pandora A/S (PANDY.PK) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled DKK942 million, or DKK12.6 per share. This compares with DKK1.101 billion, or DKK14.0 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to DKK7.109 billion from DKK7.347 billion last year.



Pandora A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK942 Mln. vs. DKK1.101 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK12.6 vs. DKK14.0 last year. -Revenue: DKK7.109 Bln vs. DKK7.347 Bln last year.



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