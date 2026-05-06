

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



For fiscal 2026, Rational AG (RTLLF.PK, RAA.DE) has reaffirmed its guidance.



The company still projects annual sales revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range with an EBIT margin of 25% to 26%.



Peter Stadelmann, CEO of Rational, said: 'Due to the higher tariff charges, negative exchange rate effects, and rising costs for raw materials, logistics, and energy, we expect lower margins in fiscal year 2026 than in 2025 and confirm our forecast EBIT margin of between 25 percent and 26 percent.'



For fiscal 2025, the company had reported EBIT margin of 26.4% with sales revenue of EUR 1.26 billion.



Q1 Results:



For the first quarter, Rational AG reported a profit that Increased, from last year.



The company's earnings totaled EUR59.25 million, or EUR5.21 per share. This compares with EUR56.87 million, or EUR5.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to EUR317.63 million from EUR295.29 million last year.



Rational AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR59.25 Mln. vs. EUR56.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR5.21 vs. EUR5.00 last year. -Revenue: EUR317.63 Mln vs. EUR295.29 Mln last year.



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