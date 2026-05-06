Anglesey Mining Plc - Directorate changes
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
Anglesey Mining plc
("Anglesey" or the "Company")
Directorate Changes
6 th May 2026
Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company, today announces the following changes to the Company's board of directors (the "Board").
Rob Marsden will resign from the Board with immediate effect and, to support an orderly handover process, will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Anglesey on the 31 st May 2026.
Following the significant strategic and financial repositioning of Anglesey over the past 6 months, both the Board and Rob have agreed that this is now an appropriate time to transition leadership of the Company. The Board has commenced the process to appoint Rob's successor.
In addition, Andrew King, currently Non-Executive Chairman, will step down from this role, effective immediately, and will remain as a Non-Executive Director. Jim Williams, currently Non-Executive Director, will become Executive Chair effective immediately.
On behalf of the Board, Jim Williams will lead the process to appoint a CEO. Further announcements regarding the appointment of a new CEO, as well as an operational update, will be released in due course.
The Board would like to thank Rob for his contribution to the Company and we wish him well in his future endeavours.
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc
Jim Williams, Executive Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7774 274836
Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363
ALBR Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930
Joint Broker
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71
About Anglesey Mining plc:
Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.