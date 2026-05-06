Anglesey Mining Plc - Directorate changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

6 th May 2026

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company, today announces the following changes to the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

Rob Marsden will resign from the Board with immediate effect and, to support an orderly handover process, will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Anglesey on the 31 st May 2026.

Following the significant strategic and financial repositioning of Anglesey over the past 6 months, both the Board and Rob have agreed that this is now an appropriate time to transition leadership of the Company. The Board has commenced the process to appoint Rob's successor.

In addition, Andrew King, currently Non-Executive Chairman, will step down from this role, effective immediately, and will remain as a Non-Executive Director. Jim Williams, currently Non-Executive Director, will become Executive Chair effective immediately.

On behalf of the Board, Jim Williams will lead the process to appoint a CEO. Further announcements regarding the appointment of a new CEO, as well as an operational update, will be released in due course.

The Board would like to thank Rob for his contribution to the Company and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7774 274836

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

ALBR Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0)20 7562 0930

Joint Broker

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.