

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (AHODF.PK) released earnings for first quarter of EUR552 million



The company's bottom line totaled EUR552 million, or EUR0.62 per share. This compares with EUR554 million, or EUR0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR554 million or EUR0.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to EUR22.275 billion from EUR23.276 billion last year.



Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR552 Mln. vs. EUR554 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.62 vs. EUR0.60 last year. -Revenue: EUR22.275 Bln vs. EUR23.276 Bln last year.



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