

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Adyen N.V. (ADYEN, ADYEN.AS, 1N8.DE) reported first quarter net revenue of 620.8 million euros, up 16% year-over-year, or 20% on a constant currency basis. Processed volume was 382.0 billion euros, up 21%. Digital net revenue was 349.6 million euros, up 9%, or 13% on a constant currency basis.



'We delivered solid growth in the first quarter, reflecting continued broad-based performance across our global customer base. We remain focused on disciplined execution and long-term value creation,' said Ethan Tandowsky, CFO.



At last close, Adyen shares were trading at 972.30 euros, up 0.15%.



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