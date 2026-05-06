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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:20
0,486 Euro
+0,73 % +0,004
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4910,51808:49
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 08:26 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Termination of Liquidity Provision Service

Faron has terminated the liquidity providing agreement with Lago Kapital

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces that it has terminated the liquidity provision agreement with Lago Kapital Oy, with the termination taking effect on 5 June 2026.

The Company estimates that the current liquidity of the shares in the Company is sufficient without additional liquidity providers.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen



+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo




+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner



+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä




+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

About BEXMAB
The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-termination-of-liquidity-provision-service-1164148

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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