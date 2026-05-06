

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (KOG.OL) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at NOK1.684 billion, or NOK1.91 per share. This compares with NOK2.276 billion, or NOK2.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.1% to NOK8.940 billion from NOK7.032 billion last year.



Kongsberg Gruppen ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK1.684 Bln. vs. NOK2.276 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK1.91 vs. NOK2.59 last year. -Revenue: NOK8.940 Bln vs. NOK7.032 Bln last year.



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