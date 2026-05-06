

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DEO, GUI.DE, DGE.L) reported that its third quarter reported net sales increased 2.3% to $4.5 billion, reflecting a positive hyperinflation adjustment, partially offset by the impact of disposals and limited impact from foreign exchange. Organic net sales grew 0.3% in the quarter. The company said its 2026 full-year outlook remains unchanged.



Sir Dave Lewis, CEO, said: 'We are pleased with the strong growth across Europe, LAC and Africa. North America remains our biggest challenge, where market conditions are soft and our offer needs to be more competitive. Actions are already underway to address this.'



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