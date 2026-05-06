

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ørsted A/S (ORSTED.CO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled DKK2.176 billion, or DKK1.6 per share. This compares with DKK4.443 billion, or DKK5.9 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.4% to DKK27.620 billion from DKK20.705 billion last year.



Ørsted A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: DKK2.176 Bln. vs. DKK4.443 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK1.6 vs. DKK5.9 last year. -Revenue: DKK27.620 Bln vs. DKK20.705 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News