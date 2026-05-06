Sales up 5% at constant currency to €564 million, with growth across all regions driven by volume and price

Net profit up 6.4% at constant currency to €46 million

Fluidra maintains full-year guidance while monitoring dynamic trading environment

Fluidra (MAD:FDR), the global leader in equipment and connected solutions in the pool and wellness sector, delivered a good performance in the first quarter of 2026, consistent with the expectations for the year, while continuing to execute on its strategic pillars: accelerate growth, foster competitive differentiation and enhance operational excellence.

Sales reached €564 million in the first quarter, up 5.4% year-on-year at constant FX with growth across all regions, and positive contribution from both volume and price.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €124 million, up 1.8% year-on-year at constant currency, representing a margin of 22.0%. This margin performance reflects the impact of geographic and product mix, inflation and strategic investments; partially offset by a positive contribution from price and efficiency plan savings.

At constant currency, Net income increased 6.4% to €46 million, while Adjusted Net Profit reached €61 million, up 1.8% year-on-year.

Cash generation was strong, due to excellent working capital management. Net debt stood at €1,278 million at the end of March, down €57 million versus the same period last year, while leverage improved to 2.6x compared to 2.7x in March 2025.

Growth was positive across all regions at constant currency and perimeter.North America delivered 5% organic growth, reflecting continued market share gains and the strength of Fluidra's customer-centric model. Southern Europe grew by 6%, with positive momentum in France and Spain, while the Rest of Europe increased by 4%. The Rest of the World also grew by 5%, supported by a solid performance in Commercial Pool.

Accelerating growth

Fluidra completed the acquisition of VarioPool, strengthening its position in Commercial Pool and expanding its offering in high-value solutions. The Company also recently signed an agreement to acquire Riaan Pool, a well-established swimming pool distributor and retailer in South Africa.

Aiper continued to perform strongly, in line with plan, confirming the potential of this growth platform.

Fostering competitive differentiation

The company also advanced its digital agenda with the launch of PoolTrackr SaaS in the US and continued to progress its innovation pipeline.

The new global R&D center in China is progressing according to plan and will increase its agility and cost efficiency in product development.

Enhancing operational excellence

Fluidra implemented price increases and transport surcharges in May to help offset inflationary pressure. The company has also executed fixed cost reduction actions to deliver savings in the remainder of the year.

The work to optimize its industrial footprint is on track, including the consolidation of its manufacturing in North America, the opening of a new facility in Tangiers to serve global markets and the planned closure of one site in China. These initiatives will enhance Fluidra's competitiveness and resilience.

Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive Chairman, said: "We delivered a good start to the year, with growth across all regions and robust gross margin, while continuing to execute our strategic priorities in a dynamic environment.

We remain confident in our outlook and are maintaining our full-year guidance. At the same time, we are focused on what we can control, while continuing to closely monitor geopolitical and macroeconomic developments.

Looking ahead, our priority is clear: to consistently execute our strategy, drive both organic and inorganic growth and deliver improving returns on capital over the medium term. Supported by the structural attractiveness of our industry, this underpins our confidence in continued value creation."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506752216/en/

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Press:

Xana Pena, xana.pena@tinkle.es, +34 674 73 47 82

Sarah Estébanez, sarah.estebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41

Carlos Jaramillo, carlos.jaramillo@tinkle.es, +34 664 111 801