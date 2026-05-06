Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Widens and Extends Newly Discovered Zone with Significant NdPr Enrichment

Highlights:

Significant expansion of the newly discovered very highly-enriched NdPr Horizon (herein termed "Neo Zone") at the bottom of hole RIFT26-003 with intercepts including: 13.5 m at 1.08% REO ( 31.7% NdPr ) 17.2 m at 0.89% REO ( 39.4% NdPr ) 22.7 m at 0.79% REO ( 32.8% NdPr ) incl. 10.9 m at 0.99% REO ( 30.1% NdPr ) 10.5 m at 0.91% REO ( 35.2% NdPr ) 4.7 m at 0.71% REO ( 51.6% NdPr ) 4.2 m at 1.31% REO (33.0% NdPr ) highlighting potential for significantly higher REO grades at higher NdPr distributions.

NdPr represents the highest value component in most rare earth deposits due to its critical use in high-strength permanent magnets.

NdPr distributions of 30-50% at appreciable REO grade in RIFT26-003 are significantly higher than the 14-20% typical of carbonatite-hosted REE deposits globally. For example, NdPr enrichment reported on herein is consistently more than double that of the only operating rare earth mine in North America (MP Materials' Mountain Pass), which reports an NdPr ratio of 16.4% (3)

NdPr enrichment has now been confirmed over >120 m strike length between RIFT-003 and RIFT-002 ( 10.0 m at 0.75% REO and 49.0% NdPr - See News Release Dated April 7, 2026). The Neo Zone mineralization remains open in all directions. RIFT-003 also intersected a very high-grade zone higher up in the hole ( 80.0 m at 2.29% REO including 23.7 m at 4.02% REO ) with more typical NdPr distributions (See News Release Dated April 28, 2026).



Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "These results are a major step forward for the project, demonstrating NdPr content over significant intervals and strike far greater than that of typical carbonatites. Results to-date define two seemingly distinct mineralized horizons with a high-grade shallower rare earth oxide zone and a second horizon with exceptional NdPr enrichment, both of which remain wide open for expansion. Results continue to exceed expectations and point towards the potential for a high-value rare earth discovery at a time when demand for critical magnet metals continues to grow. With the addition of four new drill holes and drilling ongoing, we are well-positioned to continue expanding and defining the extent and strength of this system."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to report the remaining assay results from RIFT26-003. These results from drill hole RIFT26-003 represent assays from 390.0 m to end of hole depth at 871.8 m.

Assay results to date define two seemingly distinct mineralized horizons:

A high-grade REO zone proximal to the unconformity as evidenced by historical drilling ( 68.2 m at 3.32% REO in NEC11-004) and current drilling ( 23.7 m at 4.02% REO in RIFT26-003), within a significantly larger mineralized envelope grading >2% REO ; and

A lower highly enriched Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) discovery (Neo Zone) as evidenced in current drilling (see highlights above, Table 1 and Figure 2).

Fifteen (15) drill holes completed for approximately 9,817.48 m with assays pending for twelve (12) holes (7,525 m); visual REO mineralization has been confirmed in all completed holes.

WATCH NOW - https://youtu.be/GA1vWAFKa9U . EVP Joness Lang and Darren L. Smith, Co-Chair of the Technical Committee, discuss the significance of the newly discovered NdPr-enriched zone and the latest assay results from the Rift Project. Key Observations and Takeaways

Assay results from the lower portion of RIFT26-003 confirm and significantly expand on the NdPr-enriched horizon (Neo Zone) at depth. There is a significant increase in apparent width of the Neo Zone previously encountered in RIFT26-002 (10.0 m at 0.75% REO and 49.0% NdPr, See News Release Dated April 7, 2026). Mineralization in the lower portion of RIFT26-003 includes distinct intervals of 13.5 m at 1.08% REO (31.7% NdPr) and 17.2m at 0.89% REO (39.4% NdPr), with enrichment continuing deeper in the drill hole with 22.7 m at 0.79% REO (32.8% NdPr), including 10.9 m at 0.99% REO (30.1% NdPr). Multiple additional intervals of elevated NdPr distribution and appreciable REO grades are distributed throughout the lower approximately 390 m of the drill hole, underscoring the vertical extent and potential scale of the NdPr enrichment (Table 1, Figure 2).

The results represent a material expansion in the apparent scale of the Neo Zone and establishes a minimum 120 m of along-strike continuity from north to south.

Figure 1. 2026 Phase I drill plan at the Rift Project showing the location and assay results of drill hole RIFT26-003 (reported herein), along with active, completed and historical drill hole locations.

Table 1: RIFT26-003 Assay Summary

Results from RIFT26-002 and RIFT26-003 together define a consistent two-horizon mineralizing system at Rift: a high-grade near-surface REO zone associated with hematite alteration below the unconformity, overlying a broader NdPr-enriched interval at depth. The Neo Zone (NdPr enriched horizon) has now been confirmed in two drill holes ~120 m apart, both drilled at identical orientation (Az 080°, -60°), suggesting lateral continuity in the mineralized system, which remains open in all directions. Apparent thickness varies between the two drill holes, with a notable expansion to the south in RIFT26-003 relative to RIFT26-002: however, the consistent position downhole in relation to the upper high-grade zone supports direct comparison of the mineralized intervals and strengthens confidence in the zone correlation (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Cross-sectional view of drill hole RIFT26-003 & RIFT26-002 REO grades, and NdPr distributions between drill holes.

Table 2: RIFT26-003 Location and Attritbutes

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth(b)

(°) Dip(b) (°) Easting (a) Northing (a) Elevation RIFT26-003 872 080 -60 742074.72 4460589.13 331.15 (a)Coordinates are presented in NAD83 UTMZ14 (b) Azimuth and Dip are planned and vary downhole

Image 1. Samples RIFT003-688 & RIFT003-689 showing REO mineralization interval from 636-638 m. RIFT003-688 contains 1.26 % REO at 29.0% NdPr and RIFT003-689 contains 1.51 % REO at 29.0% NdPr

Importance of NdPr Distribution

NdPr, Neodymium and Praseodymium, are the magnet-feed rare earth elements: the critical inputs to neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets used in current and emerging technologies. In rare earth deposits, NdPr distribution, which equals the fraction of the total REO comprised of these elements, is a key indicator of value, as NdPr commands significantly higher price than the more abundant cerium and lanthanum that dominate most carbonatite-hosted deposits. NdPr distributions in carbonatite rare earth projects globally typically range from 14-20%. Rift's intersections of 33-36% NdPr are approximately double those of Mountain Pass (16.4% NdPr(3); 2024 S-K 1300 TRS Update), the only operating rare earth mine in North America. When the distribution of NdPr is enriched, there is proportionally less lower-value cerium and lanthanum present, reflecting a more valuable mix of rare earth elements relative to typical carbonatite-hosted systems, which is favourable as the Rift Project advances towards definition of a mineral resource.

Next Steps

The Company has completed additional drill holes designed to further test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth with assay results pending. Ongoing refinement of the 3D geological model, including integration of assay results as received, will support improved understanding of the mineralized system and help prioritize future drill targeting. The Company is currently planning to undertake mineralogical testing to identify the key minerals that comprise the high grade REO and the elevated NdPr values. Based on initial assay results to date and ongoing visual observations from other completed drill holes, the Company has expanded the scope of Phase I drilling.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drilling was completed using one truck and one track mounted diamond drill rigs with HQ size core and all drill core samples have been or will be shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) preparation facility in Ancaster, Ontario, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which includes drying, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples were subsequently analyzed using Code 8 by XRF Nb2O5, ZrO2 and Ta2O5 (0.003%), Code 8 - REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box onsite.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material and silica blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively. Additional analysis of pulp-split and reject-split sample duplicates was also completed at a rate of approximately 5% and 2.5%, respectively, to assess analytical precision at different stages. Actlabs Canada is independent of the Company.

Management cautions the NdPr distribution values reported herein are derived from drill core assay results only. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been defined at the Rift Project, and there is no certainty that continued exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource. The significance of the NdPr enrichment intervals described herein cannot be fully determined until sufficient work has been completed to support a resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

(1) REO (Rare Earth Oxide) is defined as the sum of Ce2O3, La2O3, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Eu2O3, Sm2O3, Gd2O3, Tb2O3, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3.

(2) NdPr distribution calculated as (Nd2O3 + Pr2O3) / REO x 100

(3) Pr6O11 4.3% + Nd2O3 12.1% of TREO; MP Materials Corp., Mountain Pass S-K 1300 TRS, SRK Consulting, effective September 30, 2024

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO. Phase I step out drill holes at Rift have expanded the footprint of the high-grade mineralization over approximately 275.0 m from the historical drill holes with 23.7 m of 4.02% REO and multiple broad intervals of >2.00% REO. Additionally, Phase I drilling has delineated a new zone of strongly elevated NdPr beneath the high-grade material that extends for approximately 390 m with 13.5 m of 1.08% REO at 31.7 % NdPr and 10.9m of 0.99% REO and 30.1 % NdPr within a broader zone of 22.7 m of 0.79% REO at 32.8% NdPr.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company's planned Phase I drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company's US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration, and statements regarding the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company's properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company's properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-widens-and-extends-newly-discovered-zone-with-significant-ndpr-enrichment-30-1164132