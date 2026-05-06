

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 182.05 against the euro, from an early 6-day low of 185.04.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to a 2-1/2-month high of 155.04 from an early low of 157.89.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen climbed to 6-day highs of 210.77, 199.01 and 114.13 from early 6-day lows of 214.23, 202.02 and 116.10, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 112.38 and 92.26 from early 6-day lows of 114.31 and 93.74, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 181.00 against the euro, 154.00 against the greenback, 209.00 against the pound, 196.00 against the franc, 112.00 against the loonie, 110.00 against the aussie and 90.00 against the kiwi.



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