

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - SK bioscience Co. (302440.KS) reported a first quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company of 33.3 billion korean won compared to a loss of 7.5 billion won, last year. Operating loss widened to 44.5 billion won compared to a loss of 15.1 billion won.



First quarter sales were 168.6 billion Korean won compared to 154.6 billion won, prior year, up 9.1%.



Shares of SK bioscience are trading at 44,100 won, up 1.85%.



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