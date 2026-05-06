

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Sampo Oyj A (SMP0.F), a property and casualty insurance group, on Wednesday reported a loss for the first quarter, despite growth in revenue.



Profit before tax fell to €28 million from €377 million, primarily due to a negative net financial result.



Net financial result was a loss of €276 million compared with a gain of €101 million last year.



Operating result rose to €347 million or €0.13 per share from €297 million or €0.11 per share in the previous year.



Underwriting result grew 10% to €368 million from €336 million a year ago.



The company recorded a net loss of 46 million or €0.02 per share, compared with a profit of €285 million or €0.11 per share in the same period last year.



Net insurance revenue rose to €2.363 billion from €2.188 billion, while gross written premiums edged up to €3.752 billion from €3.701 billion.



Additionally, Sampo announced a new share buyback programme of up to €350 million.



For the full year, the company has raised its underwriting result guidance to €1.525 billion-€1.625 billion, from €1.485 billion- €1.600 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News