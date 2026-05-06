eGain Corporation: eGain Evaluator Now Brings Continuous Quality Assurance to AI-Generated Answers

Enterprises now have a systematic way to test, monitor, and improve AI answer quality before issues reach customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the knowledge platform for AI-powered customer engagement, today announced the general availability of eGain Evaluator, a product tailored for organizations where AI-generated answers can carry financial and legal consequences. Inaccurate or non-compliant answers expose organizations to regulatory risk, erode customer trust, and undermine confidence in AI initiatives. eGain Evaluator gives enterprises a closed-loop system to prevent those issues, continuously testing and monitoring AI answer quality across search, self-service answers, and AI agent conversations.

Quality Challenges with AI-Generated Answers

As enterprise AI deployments scale, maintaining answer quality becomes an increasingly complex operational challenge. Models go live and perform well initially, but over time answers drift, compliance language becomes outdated, and knowledge gaps can go undetected until they surface as customer or business problems.

Organizations have lacked a systematic way to test AI answer quality before deployment, monitor it continuously in production, and connect quality signals back to the knowledge driving those answers. Traditional reliance on periodic spot checks and escalation reports leaves quality gaps that compound over time. When a problem surfaces, diagnosing it involves manually tracing failures across indexing, retrieval, and generation layers, with no reliable way to know whether one fix would break something else.

Key Capabilities for Continuous Quality Assurance

eGain Evaluator addresses these challenges directly, covering pre-deployment testing through ongoing performance management. Evaluations are powered by industry and research-backed metrics covering retrieval, generation, and conversational performance.

Test Management: Build and run test sets against AI knowledge configurations before go-live, replacing ad hoc review with a repeatable, auditable validation workflow. Support scheduled runs so quality is validated automatically as knowledge and models change.

Build and run test sets against AI knowledge configurations before go-live, replacing ad hoc review with a repeatable, auditable validation workflow. Support scheduled runs so quality is validated automatically as knowledge and models change. Quality Management: Monitor live interactions continuously, scoring AI-generated answers against defined criteria and flagging issues before they reach end users.

Monitor live interactions continuously, scoring AI-generated answers against defined criteria and flagging issues before they reach end users. Performance Management: Track quality trends over time, connect answer gaps to specific knowledge issues, and give teams the data to prioritize fixes and report progress. Guided recommendations help teams fix knowledge and configuration gaps, testing each change before it goes live.



Built for AI Deployments Where Accuracy Matters

Evaluator is designed for enterprise AI leaders, knowledge managers, and CX teams who need confidence that AI-generated answers are accurate, compliant, and improving over time. It is especially useful for regulated industries like financial services, telecommunications, and insurance, where a wrong answer can not only lead to lower customer satisfaction but also higher risk of noncompliance. Evaluator also simplifies model updates so as organizations deploy new LLMs, they can benchmark answer quality for the new model and reduce risks before switching.

"Getting AI live is only the first problem," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "The harder problem is keeping answers accurate, compliant, and improving over time as your business changes. eGain Evaluator gives organizations the operational infrastructure to do that systematically, not just reactively."

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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