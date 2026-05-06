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WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064 | Ticker-Symbol: EGCA
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:01
6,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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6,6506,85010:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 09:46 Uhr
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eGain Corporation: eGain Launches Agentic Studio with Multi-Agent Orchestration to Autonomously Resolve Customer Requests

New Agentic Studio capability reduces handle time, improves first contact resolution, and lowers service costs for complex customer requests

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the knowledge platform for AI-powered customer engagement, today announced Agentic Studio, a new capability in eGain AI Agent that enables AI agents to autonomously resolve customer requests from start to finish, reducing average handle time, lowering service costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Building on eGain AI Agent's ability to answer questions and guide customers, Agentic Studio adds the capability to act by querying external systems and executing transactions on the customer's behalf without human intervention.

The limits of AI that can answer but cannot act

Customer service leaders are finding that AI handles simple questions well. The harder problem is the requests that require action, processing a claim, resolving a billing dispute, or completing a service change, where customers expect resolution, not just an answer. Those are the interactions that drive up handle times, hurt first contact resolution, and keep costs high.

For organizations in regulated industries, the stakes are even higher. AI agents that lack proper context don't just return unhelpful answers. They return confidently wrong ones, creating clarification loops, escalations, and compliance exposure that compounds as AI initiatives scale.

From guided conversation to autonomous resolution

Agentic Studio extends eGain AI Agent with multi-agent orchestration, coordinating AI agents through MCP and A2A to handle complex requests end to end, with every action grounded in verified, policy-compliant knowledge. Business users can configure and deploy agentic workflows without scripting languages or developer involvement, converting existing process documents and SOPs stored in eGain's governed knowledge foundation directly into agentic workflows.

Agentic Studio capabilities include:

  • Agentic Workflow Automation: Converts process documents and SOPs in eGain directly into agentic workflows, so organizations can deploy trusted agentic AI faster without rebuilding processes from scratch. A library of pre-built best practice workflows gives organizations an even faster path to deployment.
  • Multi-Agent Orchestration: Coordinates AI agents through MCP and A2A to retrieve data, apply policies, and complete transactions, resolving complex requests in a single interaction without human intervention.
  • Deterministic AI Guidance: For compliance-sensitive interactions, probabilistic AI reasoning works alongside eGain's patented case-based reasoning (CBR) to deliver exact, step-by-step answers where accuracy is needed.
  • External System Access: Agents query third-party systems on demand to retrieve the account, transaction, or product information needed to resolve a request without requiring any data migration.
  • Autonomous Transactions: Initiates actions in third-party systems, including updating records and creating service requests, through API integrations and MCP-compatible connections.
  • Seamless Agent Escalation: When a request requires human judgment, conversations transfer to a live agent with full context, so customers never have to repeat themselves.

"Organizations have spent years getting AI to answer questions accurately. Agentic Studio takes that investment further by coordinating multiple AI agents to act on those answers across deterministic, assured, and fully dynamic modes, completing requests autonomously on a foundation of trusted knowledge," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Contact
eGain Media Relations
press@egain.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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