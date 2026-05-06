ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 300.8 (246.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.6 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21 % to SEK 305.4 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - April 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 1,227.5 (976.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, MSEK
26-Apr
25-Apr
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
24.6
23.4
5 %
103.0
100.4
3 %
Central Europe
88.8
64.7
37 %
364.4
261.1
40 %
East Europe
26.1
27.1
-4 %
111.3
124.3
-10 %
South & West Europe
49.9
43.9
14 %
206.6
168.9
22 %
The Baltics
9.5
8.5
12 %
38.8
37.2
4 %
North America
70.4
51.6
36 %
262.8
161.8
62 %
South America
4.0
0.7
471 %
15.8
3.0
427 %
Asia-Pacific
25.6
25.2
2 %
92.7
91.0
2 %
Africa
1.9
1.5
27 %
8.3
6.5
28 %
Zinzino
300.8
246.6
22 %
1,203.7
954.2
26 %
Faun Pharma
4.6
6.1
-25 %
23.8
22.1
8 %
Zinzino Group
305.4
252.7
21 %
1,227.5
976.3
26 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2026,c4345098
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4345098/ada3904202d4aa73.pdf
2604 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-april-2026-302763918.html