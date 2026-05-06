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WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
06.05.26 | 10:16
11,890 Euro
-1,00 % -0,120
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,68011,99010:22
11,87011,95010:18
PR Newswire
06.05.2026 10:00 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 300.8 (246.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.6 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21 % to SEK 305.4 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 1,227.5 (976.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK

26-Apr

25-Apr

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

24.6

23.4

5 %

103.0

100.4

3 %

Central Europe

88.8

64.7

37 %

364.4

261.1

40 %

East Europe

26.1

27.1

-4 %

111.3

124.3

-10 %

South & West Europe

49.9

43.9

14 %

206.6

168.9

22 %

The Baltics

9.5

8.5

12 %

38.8

37.2

4 %

North America

70.4

51.6

36 %

262.8

161.8

62 %

South America

4.0

0.7

471 %

15.8

3.0

427 %

Asia-Pacific

25.6

25.2

2 %

92.7

91.0

2 %

Africa

1.9

1.5

27 %

8.3

6.5

28 %

Zinzino

300.8

246.6

22 %

1,203.7

954.2

26 %

Faun Pharma

4.6

6.1

-25 %

23.8

22.1

8 %

Zinzino Group

305.4

252.7

21 %

1,227.5

976.3

26 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2026,c4345098

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4345098/ada3904202d4aa73.pdf

2604 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-april-2026-302763918.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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