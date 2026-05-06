ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 21 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 300.8 (246.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.6 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21 % to SEK 305.4 (252.7) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 1,227.5 (976.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK 26-Apr 25-Apr Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change The Nordics 24.6 23.4 5 % 103.0 100.4 3 % Central Europe 88.8 64.7 37 % 364.4 261.1 40 % East Europe 26.1 27.1 -4 % 111.3 124.3 -10 % South & West Europe 49.9 43.9 14 % 206.6 168.9 22 % The Baltics 9.5 8.5 12 % 38.8 37.2 4 % North America 70.4 51.6 36 % 262.8 161.8 62 % South America 4.0 0.7 471 % 15.8 3.0 427 % Asia-Pacific 25.6 25.2 2 % 92.7 91.0 2 % Africa 1.9 1.5 27 % 8.3 6.5 28 % Zinzino 300.8 246.6 22 % 1,203.7 954.2 26 % Faun Pharma 4.6 6.1 -25 % 23.8 22.1 8 % Zinzino Group 305.4 252.7 21 % 1,227.5 976.3 26 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2026,c4345098

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