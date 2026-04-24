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WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 17:07
11,960 Euro
-3,31 % -0,410
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,74012,17017:23
11,91011,96017:24
PR Newswire
24.04.2026 16:54 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): SHARE SUBSCRIPTION THROUGH A DIRECTED SET-OFF ISSUE

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on the following directed share issue by way of set-off:

According to the resolution, 40,935 new Zinzino B shares have been issued by way of set-off of claims against Xion International Group. The transaction is linked to the previously communicated acquisition of Xion International Group on November 11, 2025.

Through the directed share issue, the number of B shares in the company increases by a total of 40,935 to a total of 33,562,509. The total number of shares after the increase is 38,675,901.

The dilution amounts to 0.11 percent, calculated on the total number of shares in the company after the directed issue. Zinzino's share capital will increase by a total of SEK 4,094 through the directed issue, from SEK 3,863,497 to SEK 3,867,590.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-through-a-directed-set-off-issue,c4340063

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4340063/95d4983e522f650f.pdf

2604 Pressrelease Share Subscription EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-share-subscription-through-a-directed-set-off-issue-302753031.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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