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WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 17:23
13,760 Euro
+0,51 % +0,070
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,21012,28011:38
13,62013,75002.06.
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 312.2 (273.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 3.9 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14 % to SEK 316.1 (277.6) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2026 increased by 23 % to SEK 1,545.9 (1,254.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

26-May

25-May

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

26.2

29.5

-11 %

129.4

129.8

0 %

Central Europe

99.2

72.8

36 %

464.4

333.9

39 %

East Europe

30.1

36.3

-17 %

141.6

160.6

-12 %

South & West Europe

51.1

47.6

7 %

258.5

216.4

19 %

The Baltics

9.2

11.3

-19 %

48.1

48.6

-1 %

North America

66.6

46.1

44 %

329.3

207.9

58 %

South America

3.6

0.8

350 %

18.7

3.9

379 %

Asia-Pacific

24.1

27.4

-12 %

117.2

118.4

-1 %

Africa

2.1

1.9

11 %

10.5

8.4

25 %

Zinzino

312.2

273.7

14 %

1,517.7

1,227.9

24 %

Faun Pharma

3.9

3.9

0 %

28.2

26.1

8 %

Zinzino Group

316.1

277.6

14 %

1,545.9

1,254.0

23 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2026,c4356932
The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4356932/abca147d59e4d6a7.pdf

2605 Press release Sales report EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-may-2026-302789889.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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