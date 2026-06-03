ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 312.2 (273.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales amounted to SEK 3.9 (3.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14 % to SEK 316.1 (277.6) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - May 2026 increased by 23 % to SEK 1,545.9 (1,254.0) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
26-May
25-May
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
26.2
29.5
-11 %
129.4
129.8
0 %
Central Europe
99.2
72.8
36 %
464.4
333.9
39 %
East Europe
30.1
36.3
-17 %
141.6
160.6
-12 %
South & West Europe
51.1
47.6
7 %
258.5
216.4
19 %
The Baltics
9.2
11.3
-19 %
48.1
48.6
-1 %
North America
66.6
46.1
44 %
329.3
207.9
58 %
South America
3.6
0.8
350 %
18.7
3.9
379 %
Asia-Pacific
24.1
27.4
-12 %
117.2
118.4
-1 %
Africa
2.1
1.9
11 %
10.5
8.4
25 %
Zinzino
312.2
273.7
14 %
1,517.7
1,227.9
24 %
Faun Pharma
3.9
3.9
0 %
28.2
26.1
8 %
Zinzino Group
316.1
277.6
14 %
1,545.9
1,254.0
23 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
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https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2026,c4356932
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4356932/abca147d59e4d6a7.pdf
2605 Press release Sales report EN
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