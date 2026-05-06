Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold & Kupfer: Jackpot-Chance in Montana
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP0S | ISIN: FI4000476866 | Ticker-Symbol: 16T
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:20
17,100 Euro
-1,72 % -0,300
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KREATE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KREATE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,60018,25013:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kreate Group Oyj: Kreate to implement an underground access connection worth over EUR 28 million in Tampere

6.5.2026 09:00:02 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Investor News

Kreate, the City of Tampere and Tampereen Vesi have signed an agreement for the implementation phase of the Viinikankatu underground access connection. The value of the contract is over EUR 28 million, and Kreate will record it in its order book for the second quarter of 2026.

The contract includes the construction of the portal of the Yliopistontunneli tunnel on Viinikankatu, the renewal of Viinikankatu, as well as the reorganisation of streets and intersections. The project is part of Tampere's developing urban environment and requires special expertise in busy urban construction.

The implementation phase is based on solutions developed during the development phase, which improved the project's cost efficiency, feasibility and traffic flow. During the development phase, savings of nearly EUR 2 million were achieved compared to the original plan. The project will start immediately, and it is estimated to be completed in spring 2028.

- The Viinikankatu project demonstrates how the development phase can create real added value. The project is also strategically significant for us. It brings together the expertise of several of our units and strengthens our competitiveness in demanding urban environments, says Kreate Group's President and CEO Timo Vikström.

The project strengthens Kreate's position as an expert in demanding infrastructure construction and urban construction. In Tampere, Kreate is currently also implementing the Tampere passenger rail yard renewal and has previously built, among other things, the Tampere Deck and relocated the Tampere freight station to its current location.

Kreate Group Plc

Contacts

  • Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi
  • Niina Streng, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 41 732 3362, niina.streng@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.