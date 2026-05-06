Kreate Group Oyj: Kreate to implement an underground access connection worth over EUR 28 million in Tampere

6.5.2026 09:00:02 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Investor News

Kreate, the City of Tampere and Tampereen Vesi have signed an agreement for the implementation phase of the Viinikankatu underground access connection. The value of the contract is over EUR 28 million, and Kreate will record it in its order book for the second quarter of 2026.

The contract includes the construction of the portal of the Yliopistontunneli tunnel on Viinikankatu, the renewal of Viinikankatu, as well as the reorganisation of streets and intersections. The project is part of Tampere's developing urban environment and requires special expertise in busy urban construction.

The implementation phase is based on solutions developed during the development phase, which improved the project's cost efficiency, feasibility and traffic flow. During the development phase, savings of nearly EUR 2 million were achieved compared to the original plan. The project will start immediately, and it is estimated to be completed in spring 2028.

- The Viinikankatu project demonstrates how the development phase can create real added value. The project is also strategically significant for us. It brings together the expertise of several of our units and strengthens our competitiveness in demanding urban environments, says Kreate Group's President and CEO Timo Vikström.

The project strengthens Kreate's position as an expert in demanding infrastructure construction and urban construction. In Tampere, Kreate is currently also implementing the Tampere passenger rail yard renewal and has previously built, among other things, the Tampere Deck and relocated the Tampere freight station to its current location.

Kreate Group Plc

Contacts

Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi

Niina Streng, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 41 732 3362, niina.streng@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.