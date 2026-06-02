Kreate Group Oyj: Kreate records an order of approximately EUR 16 million from the implementation phase of the Vaarala depot rail yard alliance

2.6.2026 08:00:02 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Investor News

Kreate and GRK have signed an agreement with Metropolitan Area Transport Ltd on the implementation phase of the Vaarala depot rail yard alliance related to the Vantaa Light Rail project. Kreate's share of the order is approximately EUR 16 million, and it will be recorded in the company's order book for the second quarter of 2026.

The total value of the rail yard alliance construction is approximately EUR 32.5 million and is divided equally between the construction partners Kreate and GRK. The implementation phase includes earthworks in the depot area, rail infrastructure as well as the construction of the electrified railway and related systems. Construction will begin in June 2026 with excavation and municipal engineering works.

The Vaarala depot will be built to serve the storage and maintenance needs of the Vantaa Light Rail rolling stock. The depot will help enable the planned start of Vantaa Light Rail operations in 2029. The implementation phase of the rail yard alliance is expected to continue until 2029.

- The Vaarala depot rail yard alliance is an important part of the Vantaa Light Rail project and further strengthens Kreate's role as a contractor for demanding rail and urban infrastructure projects. The project makes extensive use of our expertise in earthworks, rail infrastructure and technically demanding urban environments, says Timo Vikström, President and CEO of Kreate Group.



Kreate Group Plc

Contacts

Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi

Niina Streng, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 41 732 3362, niina.streng@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.