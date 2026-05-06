Attendo AB: Attendo's first quarter report 2026: Continues to deliver according to plan

Attendo started 2026 with a strong first quarter and continued positive development in both business areas. Underlying growth was solid, and Attendo is seeing clear results from the improvement initiatives implemented during 2025. Attendo's focus on quality in every individual care interaction, combined with increased occupancy and higher operational efficiency, contributes to improved results and strong cash flow. Overall, Attendo is strengthening its position as part of the solution to society's care needs.

Statement from Martin Tivéus, Attendo's president and CEO:



"Society's need for care is increasing, and we are well positioned to continue to contribute to more care for more people together with Finnish welfare regions and Swedish and Danish municipalities. By developing quality and adding capacity, we are part of the solution to today's and future care challenges. This is how we create long-term value - in every individual care interaction and for society as a whole."

Summary of the first quarter, January to March 2026:

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,664m (4,742), equivalent to a change of -1.6 percent, of which organic growth was 0.4 percent. Growth in continuing operations, excluding ended contracts and contract with decision of close down, divested operations, as well as currency effects, was 5.2 percent.

Lease adjusted operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 326m (234), corresponding to a margin of 7.0 percent (4.9).

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to SEK 470m (381), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.1 percent (8.0).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 195m (132). Diluted earnings per share were SEK 1.33 (0.87). Adjusted earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.58 (1.14).

Free cash flow to firm increased by SEK 161m to SEK 211m (50).

The number of beds in Attendo's homes at the end of the period was 20,980 (21,091). Occupancy in homes was 88 percent (86).

Invitation to presentation

In connection with the release of the report, a webcast presentation will be held at 10.00 am (CET), hosted by Attendo's President and CEO Martin Tivéus and CFO Mikael Malmgren.

You can follow the presentation on the following page:

https://attendo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/

Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation by calling in. To obtain call-in details, please send your request to: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

The quarterly report and other information material will be made public on:

https://www.attendo.com/

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Mikael Malmgren

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 8 586 252 00

Email: mikael.malmgren@attendo.com

Josefine Uppling

Communications and Sustainability Director

Phone: +46 761 14 54 21

Email: josefine.uppling@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Danderyd and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Attendo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 08:00 CEST.