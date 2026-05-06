Type One Energy, Tokamak Energy, and AECOM today announced the UK Infinity Fusion Consortium to pursue development of the first private-sector-led fusion power plant project in the United Kingdom. Together, the companies intend to develop a fusion project that is commercially credible, deployable using existing enabling technologies, and capable of attracting private capital consistent with the long-term goals of the government's recently announced UK Fusion Strategy.

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(From left to right) Warrick Matthews, CEO of Tokamak Energy; Chris Mowry, CEO of Type One Energy; and Troy Rudd, Chairman and CEO of AECOM sign the UK Infinity Fusion Consortium during His Majesty King Charles III's visit to New York City.

This announcement comes at a time of increasing U.S.-U.K. bilateral cooperation on fusion. His Majesty King Charles III said during his address to the United States Congress last week that, "Our nations are combining talent and resources in the technologies of tomorrow our new partnerships in nuclear fusion and quantum computing, and in AI and drug discovery, holding the promise of saving countless lives."

The Consortium partners are all members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), a global CEO-led network founded by His Majesty King Charles III with the mandate to lead the private sector in accelerating the transition to a sustainable economy.

At its core, the UK Infinity Fusion Consortiumcombines Type One Energy's 400 MWe Infinity Two stellarator fusion power plant design, AECOM's leading engineering capabilities, and Tokamak Energy's HTS magnet technology and manufacturing expertise in the UK. The Consortium will use these capabilities to develop a UK Infinity Two fusion power plant project that will include participation by the broader UK fusion value chain spanning construction, finance, offtake and other supply chain partners.

The Consortium will build on the UK's significant investment in magnetic confinement fusion technology, supply chain capabilities, regulation, and power plant siting for the government's STEP Fusion programme. It will also capitalize on the synergy and experience gained from the first-of-a-kind (FOAK) Infinity Two fusion power plant project at the Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA's) Bull Run site in the United States, which is targeted for commercial operation in 2034. The TVA Infinity Two project is being supported by the U.S. government's own fusion programmes and provides a strong technical and programmatic foundation for the UK Infinity Two deployment project.

The development of a UK Infinity Two fusion power plant project by the Consortium is aligned with the UK Government's strategy to move from world-leading fusion science to commercial deployment a strategy guiding the STEP Fusion programme. The Consortium will create a private-sector-led fusion commercialization pathway complementing the STEP Fusion programme. The UK Infinity Two project further scales growth of the UK fusion supply chain and accelerates time-to-market for this critical new energy source, while strengthening the country's industrial base.

Chris Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Type One Energy, said: "Fusion needs to be delivered, not just developed. This Consortium brings together the core industrial capabilities in the UK and US required to deploy real-world fusion power plant projects that are commercially viable. By aligning fusion technology, advanced manufacturing, and power plant engineering, we are closing the gap between today's energy innovation and tomorrow's energy infrastructure. Our initiative is fully aligned with UK and US ambitions to be leaders in commercial fusion deployment."

Warrick Matthews, Chief Executive Officer, Tokamak Energy, said: "This Consortium puts Tokamak Energy's transformative magnet technology and manufacturing expertise in the centre of another world-class fusion programme. Together, we can accelerate towards commercialising a new form of limitless, clean energy and, in combination with our role as STEP magnet systems partner, strengthen the UK supply chain's leadership in global fusion."

Troy Rudd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AECOM, said: "Fusion represents one of the most important long-term energy solutions, offering a clean, safe and reliable source of power for future generations. Delivering on fusion's potential requires disciplined engineering, well-established infrastructure delivery models and collaboration across the entire energy ecosystem. Through this Consortium, AECOM is bringing its global experience in complex energy infrastructure to help lay the groundwork for commercial fusion projects that can scale with confidence, supporting the UK's energy system while strengthening its industrial and infrastructure base."

Lord Vallance, UK Minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear, said: "This government is backing fusion with over £2.5 billion and recently announced a deal with the United States, which includes closer working on fusion research and development, taking us closer to a future powered by limitless clean energy. Our long-term vision and investment in the sector is now helping turn that ambition into reality."

Lord Stockwood, UK Minister for Investment, said: "The UK is a world leader in renewables, and this consortium will play a key role in new fusion projects, creating exciting opportunities for people in local communities. We're serious about the benefits of clean energy technologies, which is why our modern Industrial Strategy is attracting investment into the sector to boost economic growth as the UK powers towards net zero."

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) said: "Type One Energy, Tokamak Energy and AECOM have come together as members of the SMI, demonstrating the SMI's Terra Carta and Astra Carta mandates in action business and finance working together to turn breakthrough innovation into measurable progress in building a more sustainable future."

About Type One Energy

Type One Energy Group is mission-driven to provide sustainable, affordable fusion power to the world. Established in 2019 and venture-backed in 2023, the company is led by a team of globally recognized fusion scientists with a strong track record of building state-of-the-art stellarator fusion machines, together with veteran business leaders experienced in scaling companies and commercializing energy technologies. Type One Energy applies proven advanced manufacturing methods, modern computational physics and high-field superconducting magnets to develop its optimized stellarator fusion energy system. Its FusionDirect development program pursues the lowest-risk, shortest-schedule path to a fusion power plant over the coming decade, using a partner-intensive and capital-efficient strategy. Type One Energy is committed to community engagement in the development and deployment of its clean energy technology.

About Tokamak Energy

Tokamak Energy is a global leader in high temperature superconducting (HTS) and fusion technologies founded in 2009 as a spin out from UK Atomic Energy Authority. The company works with governments and industry to develop and bring HTS and fusion solutions to market through innovation and strategic partnerships. A major part of this is its end-to-end capability in HTS systems, from design to manufacturing, delivered through its subsidiary Ridgway Machines.

About AECOM

AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, AECOM solves its clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. The company partners with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

About Sustainable Markets Initiative

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is the go-to private sector organization for sustainable transition characterized by its unique brand of "private sector diplomacy." Founded by His Majesty King Charles III, SMI facilitates action between world leaders and CEOs to embed sustainability at the heart of value creation and mobilize the trillions needed for a sustainable future, guided by its Terra Carta and Astra Carta mandates. SMI believes that with bold ambition and courageous leadership a new era of global prosperity that will last for generations is possible "The Growth Story of Our Time."

About Stellarator Technology

The stellarator is the only fusion technology demonstrated to operate in a stable, continuous manner appropriate for commercial baseload power generation. Through use of powerful superconducting magnets and shaped using the world's fastest supercomputers, the stellarator can efficiently confine a hydrogen plasma at temperatures higher than those at the center of the sun. Under these conditions, hydrogen fuses into helium, producing vast amounts of energy cleanly and safely. The fundamental science underpinning the stellarator has been demonstrated through the performance of large-scale experimental machines, including Wendelstein 7-X in Germany. Modern stellarator technology, using today's most durable materials and advanced manufacturing techniques, is being developed to power the first generation of commercially viable, grid-scale, fusion power plants.

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Contacts:

Type One Energy: Thomas Frey, thomas.frey@typeoneenergy.com

Tokamak Energy: Stuart White, stuart.white@tokamakenergy.com

AECOM: Jason Marshall, jason.marshall@aecom.com

Sustainable Markets Initiative: Jilly Hurley, j.hurley@sustainable-markets.org