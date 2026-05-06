eGain Corporation: eGain Launches AI Agent IVA to Deliver Accurate, Conversational Customer Service

Intelligent Virtual Agent brings trusted knowledge to every customer conversation

SUNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) today announced the launch of AI Agent IVA, an intelligent virtual agent that resolves customer inquiries through natural conversation rather than scripted menus and complex decision trees. Powered by eGain's AI Knowledge Hub, AI Agent IVA draws from a governed enterprise knowledge base to deliver accurate, personalized guidance without customers needing to navigate dial trees, repeat themselves, or wait on hold. The result is lower service costs, faster resolutions, and higher customer satisfaction.

How Rigid "Automation" Frustrates Customers and CX Teams

Research from CX Dive shows that nearly three in five customers have had bad experiences with phone systems that required too many "press this number" prompts, while more than half report frustration with systems that never successfully routed them to a live agent.

That frustration is a byproduct of how hard it is to build and maintain the decision trees powering those phone systems. Customer service teams spend months building complex decision tree logic, only to rebuild it from scratch when content or policies change.

AI-Powered, Knowledge-Based Responses

AI Agent IVA eliminates that burden by connecting directly to eGain's governed knowledge base, where every article goes through a structured lifecycle to ensure accuracy, compliance, and AI-readiness. That means IVA is always drawing from a trusted, up-to-date source and customers get accurate answers in natural language without navigating rigid scripted flows. The result is faster resolutions, fewer escalations, and less frustration for both employees and customers.

"The quality of a customer response depends entirely on the quality of the knowledge behind it," said Ashu Roy, CEO of eGain. "AI Agent IVA is built on eGain's governed knowledge base, where every article is structured, maintained, and AI-ready. That foundation is what allows IVA to handle real customer conversations accurately and naturally without the ongoing overhead of managing decision tree logic."

With the new eGain AI agent IVA, enterprises provide customers with quick, accurate answers through:

AI-powered, knowledge-based responses: AI Agent IVA retrieves the right information in real time from eGain's trusted knowledge platform to deliver accurate, natural-language responses. Rather than having customers navigate decision trees, AI Agent IVA responds intelligently to each inquiry, offering a more tailored experience rather than rigid, scripted flows.

Voice automation with speech capabilities: Supports both speech-to-text and text-to-speech, enabling seamless voice interactions. When a situation requires human judgment, AI Agent IVA can pass the customer to a live call center agent, ensuring no one gets stuck in a dead end.

Vendor-agnostic integration across CRM and contact center systems: AI Agent IVA integrates across multiple CRM and contact center ecosystems, so organizations can deploy it without overhauling their current infrastructure.

24/7 Global Coverage: AI Agent IVA operates continuously across time zones, ensuring consistent, on-brand service delivery at any hour without increasing staffing requirements.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.eGain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

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eGain Media Relations

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