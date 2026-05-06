Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance's interim report for the first quarter 2026

"In the first quarter of 2026, Hoist Finance's FX-adjusted profit before tax rose by 32 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2025. During the quarter, we invested SEK 2 billion in new portfolios and delivered a return on equity of 19.5 per cent. We qualified as a specialised debt restructurer, signed an agreement to acquire Azzurro Associates in the UK and launched our savings offering, HoistSpar, in Spain. In a time marked by geopolitical uncertainty, Hoist Finance stands strong with continued stable collection levels, resilience built into the business model, robust capital levels and ample liquidity in a continued active NPL-market", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the first quarter 2026

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 394m, compared to SEK 332m in the same quarter last year.

Return on equity of 19.5 per cent, compared to 16.7 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Investments in new portfolios totalled SEK 2.0bn in the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of SEK 34.4bn at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another SEK 500m of portfolio investments have been signed.

Strengthening the position in Europe's largest credit market by entering into an agreement to acquire UK debt purchaser Azzurro Associates, with a portfolio book value of GBP 200m (approx. SEK 2.5bn). The acquisition is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during 2026.

Strong collection performance of 105 per cent, compared to 103 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Cost control remains tight with underlying direct costs growing in line with the investment portfolio and indirect costs at a stable level, despite SEK 25m of one-off costs tied to the ongoing acquisition.

The quarter includes tax income of SEK 43 million resulting from the reversal of previous provision for a transfer pricing case.

Robust capital- and liquidity levels with a CET1-ratio per 31 March of 13.86 per cent.

Key figures January-March 2026 (compared to January-March 2025)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,168m (1,030)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 394m (332)

Profit for the period was SEK 337m (260)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.57 (2.33)

Return on equity was 20% (17)

Acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 2,036m (961)

The CET1 ratio per 31 March was 13.86% (13.08)

A combined presentation and teleconference will be held at 09:00 AM (CEST) today.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://hoist-finance.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/hoist-finance/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

This information is information that Hoist Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-06 07:00 CEST.